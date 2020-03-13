Police, Fire, and Medical Personnel Planning Forms

Thank You

The lawyers of the Dallas Bar Association offer, for free and without any cost to you, this dedicated webpage with easy access to these basic planning forms as our sincerest thanks from the DBA, their families, neighbors, colleagues and friends to all of our first responders and those health care workers and others supporting them who are on the front line of this war against the COVID-19 pandemic. We know you are taking risks and working long hours in this battle on our behalf to keep us safe. We are ever mindful and grateful for your sacrifice. While we certainly pray for your safety, we know you may have concerns about your own planning for your family and wish to help relieve any undue stress that may be causing you and your loved ones. Feel free to share this webpage and spread the word among your colleagues so they can also benefit from these forms and resources.

Planning Forms

You may wish to print, complete and sign to put your affairs in order as needed to give you some peace of mind. Most of the forms provided are derived from statutory versions passed by the Texas legislature, but access to the forms presented resulted from sources to whom credit was given on the webpage, for which we are also most grateful. The webpage provides:

planning forms for your signature;

summaries of the forms;

additional lawyer video explanations; and

an article explaining how to successfully complete and execute the forms.

Also, volunteer probate lawyers from the Probate Trusts and Estates Section of the Dallas Bar Association will be available, for free, to answer questions you may have in conference calls arranged for two days per week as noted on the webpage, for as long as this crisis continues. While these measures are not individual legal advice and cannot compare to individually designed planning through direct consultation with your own lawyer, we hope these forms and resources will help you quickly settle these matters for yourself and your family until you can otherwise arrange for such planning. In the meantime, we wish you well and remain grateful for your service.